New Bhulta, Narayanganj plant marks Bashundhara Readymix's fifth expansion

16 September, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 05:41 pm

16 September, 2023, 05:40 pm
Bashundhara Readymix and Construction Industries Limited (BRMCIL) has officially inaugurated its fifth ready-mix plant in the Bhulta area of Narayanganj, dedicated to producing high-quality ready-mix concrete products for the construction industry. 

Mirza Mujahidul Islam, chief operating officer (COO) of Bashundhara Group, overseeing Bashundhara Readymix, Bashundhara Multi Trading, and Toggi Services, presided over the official inauguration of the plant in Bhulta, Narayanganj on Saturday (16 September), reads a press release.

Dr Syed Fakhrul Amin, technical advisor of Bashundhara Group (ex professor, Buet) was present as a special guest at the programme.

According to the event's organisers, the plant boasts a production capacity of 120 cubic meters of concrete per hour. It is poised to serve a wide spectrum of construction projects, ranging from small to large scale, in the regions of Bhulta, Araihajar, Gauchia, Japanese EPZ, Narsingdi, and the surrounding areas.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Mirza Mujahidul Islam stated, "The construction of this plant with increased capacity is intended to cater to the needs of the residents of Narayanganj and its adjacent regions. Our ready-mix concrete is now readily available, and the plant will have a monthly production capacity of 8 lakh CFT (cubic feet) of concrete filled tubes."

Notable figures from Bashundhara Group, including Golam Sarwar Naushad (Head of Division, Sales, Bashundhara Readymix and Bashundhara Multi Trading), Mohammad Alauddin (Head of Marketing, Sector C, Bashundhara Group), Eng Biswajit Dhar (Chief Engineer), Eng Shishir Kumar Biswas (DGM, Erections, Bashundhara Readymix), Shimand Biswas (Deputy General Manager, SCM-Local), and Engineer Md. Masudul Haque (Head of Operations, Bashundhara Readymix), among other officers within the organisation were present at the event.

