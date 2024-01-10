New Bangladesh Ambassador Rezina Ahmed presented credentials to President of Portugal

The newly appointed Ambassador of Bangladesh to Portugal H.E Rezina Ahmed presented her credentials to the President of Portugal H.E Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Belém Palace, Office of the President in Lisbon on 8 January 2024.

The Ambassador was escorted by an official of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry from Bangladesh House to Belém Palace in a motorcade. On her arrival at the front courtyard of Belém Palace, the Ambassador received a military salute from the Infantry Guard of Honour. It was followed by playing of the National Anthems of Bangladesh and Portugal by the regimental band.

The Ambassador then ceremonially presented her letter of credence to the Portuguese President. During the presentation of the credentials, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal H.E João Gomes Cravinho, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Ribeiro Telles, Senior Diplomatic Adviser to the President, Ambassador Maria Amélia Paiva, Head of State Protocol (Chief of Protocol), Ambassador Jorge Silva Lopes, Heads of Civil and Military Households of the President as well as Counsellor Ms. Laila Muntajeri Deena and First Secretary Mr. Md Alamgeer Hossain of Bangladesh Embassy were in attendance.

During the private audience with the President, he asked the Ambassador to convey his greetings to the Hon'ble President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin and the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The President stressed on strengthening the existing bilateral relations between the two countries particularly in trade and education. He appreciated the role of Bangladeshi expatriates living in Portugal to the economic development of the country. He assured the Ambassador of all cooperation and support during her tour of duty in Portugal.

Ambassador Rezina Ahmed conveyed the greetings of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Portuguese President. Highlighting the recent socio-economic developments of Bangladesh, the Ambassador expressed her determination to work for further enhancing of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Portugal, building on the 500-year-old ties between the two peoples. Mentioning the importance of the bilateral relations of the two friendly country, Ambassador requested that the Portuguese government consider opening of a resident Mission in Dhaka. She also mentioned that it was a high time for the Portuguese businessmen to invest in Bangladesh and the government of Bangladesh is ready to extend necessary cooperation in this regard. On behalf of the Hon'ble President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh she invited H.E the President of the Portuguese Republic to visit the country at a mutually convenient time.