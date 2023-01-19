Netherlands signs grant agreement with TIB

Corporates

Press Release
19 January, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 05:29 pm

Related News

Netherlands signs grant agreement with TIB

Press Release
19 January, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 05:29 pm
Netherlands signs grant agreement with TIB

The Kingdom of the Netherlands, represented by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, signed a  Grant Agreement with Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on 19 January.

This is the first time that the Netherlands has partnered with TIB to support the social movement against corruption, read a press release.

The grant agreement was signed at the Embassy of Netherlands in Dhaka by Ambassador Anne Van Leeuwen and Executive Director of TIB, Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, as respective signatories. Cor Stouten, First Secretary of the Political Wing, Jasper Kort, Financial Officer, Jager Folkert, First Secretary Water Management and Food Security, and Namia Akhtar, Policy Advisor on Political Affairs and Public Diplomacy of the Netherlands embassy were also present.

Under the grant, TIB will implement its core 5-year project, Participatory Action Against Corruption: Towards Transparency and Accountability (PACTA), which has been ongoing since January 2022. In addition to the Netherlands, the other development partners of the project till date are the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, the Swedish Embassy, and the Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC) of Switzerland. Netherlands will contribute BDT 42.5 million to the project, read the PR.

The PACTA project aims to contribute to promoting better governance and curbing corruption towards a more inclusive, equitable, and non-discriminatory society consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

In addition to research-based policy advocacy and stakeholder involvement, the project will deepen and widen participation of people, especially the youth,  in the social movement against corruption supported by data-driven community monitoring to identify and amend  governance deficiencies, promote transparent and accountable public service delivery.

TIB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

6h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

8h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

42m | TBS Entertainment
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

4h | TBS Today
NASA discovers new earth like planet

NASA discovers new earth like planet

5h | TBS World
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals