Netherlands Ambassador meets DCCI President 

Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne Van Leeuwen today called on Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman.



Ambassador Anne Van Leeuwen said that he would work as a bridge between the businessmen of the Netherlands and Bangladesh to boost the bilateral trade, reads a press release.

He also said that Bangladesh will need huge investment in near future for its Delta Plan.

He noted that Bangladesh has a huge local market to utilize their agricultural progression.

However, the ambassador urged upon introducing modern technology in this sector to ensure more productivity and diversification.

"In the sustainable river dredging development and water infrastructure sector Dutch investors will have huge potentials," he added.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Netherlands is $1.23 billion where Bangladesh imported $138 million and exported $1.09 billion.

He said that Netherlands is strong enough in agricultural sector and Bangladeshi entrepreneurs can get their technical know-how.

Referring to the contribution of agriculture sector to the GDP (about 13%) he said, Netherlands can invest in Bangladesh.

He also informed that DCCI and Ministry of Commerce, GoB is going to organise a week-long joint virtual International Summit titled "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit" from 26 October and urged the Netherlands investors & entrepreneurs to participate in the B2B match making sessions and the summit as well.

