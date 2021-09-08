Netherlands Ambassador meets DCCI President 

Corporates

TBS Report 
08 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 06:22 pm

Related News

Netherlands Ambassador meets DCCI President 

TBS Report 
08 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 06:22 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne Van Leeuwen today called on Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman. 
 
Ambassador Anne Van Leeuwen said that he would work as a bridge between the businessmen of the Netherlands and Bangladesh to boost the bilateral trade, reads a press release. 

He also said that Bangladesh will need huge investment in near future for its Delta Plan.  

He noted that Bangladesh has a huge local market to utilize their agricultural progression. 

However, the ambassador urged upon introducing modern technology in this sector to ensure more productivity and diversification. 

"In the sustainable river dredging development and water infrastructure sector Dutch investors will have huge potentials," he added.  

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Netherlands is $1.23 billion where Bangladesh imported $138 million and exported $1.09 billion. 

He said that Netherlands is strong enough in agricultural sector and Bangladeshi entrepreneurs can get their technical know-how. 

Referring to the contribution of agriculture sector to the GDP (about 13%) he said, Netherlands can invest in Bangladesh.

He also informed that DCCI and Ministry of Commerce, GoB is going to organise a week-long joint virtual International Summit titled "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit" from 26 October and urged the Netherlands investors & entrepreneurs to participate in the B2B match making sessions and the summit as well.
 

Netherlands-Bangladesh / DCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

22h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

22h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

22h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places