Nestlé Bangladesh’s leading participation in FICCI 60 Years’ Celebration & Investment Expo 2023

With a global heritage of more than 155 years, Nestlé, the Swiss-originated Food and Beverage company, has been serving as a beacon for foreign investors in Bangladesh for the last 30 years.

Recently, the organization had a leading participation in the 'FICCI 60 Years Celebration & Investment Expo 2023', reads a press release.

The event was graced by the Honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, who also visited the Expo and unveiled the books published by FICCI.

Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé, Deepal Abeywickrema, who is the Senior Vice President of FICCI, welcomed the Honorable Prime Minister in the grand event.

In his speech, Abeywickrema reiterated that during FICCI's 60-year journey in Bangladesh, FICCI had been an integral part of the country's remarkable journey of economic success, bringing in significant FDIs.

One of the event's highlights was the unveiling of the book 'Catalyzing Greater FDI Vision for 2041: Priorities for Building a Conducive Tax System in Bangladesh.' This publication, under the leadership of Abeywickrema, provides insights and recommendations for creating a conducive tax system to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) and contribute to the country's long-term economic vision.

The Honorable Prime Minister also visited the Nestlé Pavilion, and the brand's deep-rooted connection with the people of Bangladesh was highly appreciated.

Reto Renggli, ambassador of Switzerland, also participated in the event and visited the Nestlé pavilion and witnessed the exhibition of Swiss presence in Bangladesh through Nestlé. His message was showcased during the Expo, which not only highlighted the affiliation but also garnered immense praise from the attendees and dignitaries present at the event.

Nestlé remains committed to working hand in hand with FICCI and the Government of Bangladesh to enhance investment opportunities and promote economic prosperity in the country.