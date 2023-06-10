Nestlé Bangladesh plants trees in 64 districts on World Environment Day

To commemorate World Environment Day, Nestlé Bangladesh PLC carried out a Tree plantation programme in all 64 districts of Bangladesh, collaborating with educational institutions around the country.

The programme is aimed at harnessing nature's own solution to remove carbon from atmosphere and bolstering awareness on global warming, reads a press release.

The chairman and managing director of the organisation, Deepal Abeywickrema, inaugurated the campaign in Sabujbagh Govt College. In a brief session with students, he urged the student community to take part in tackling climate change, even in the humble way possible, as every action counts towards the better planet.

As the world's leading nutrition, health, and wellness company, Nestlé is going beyond its commitment and aiming to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050. Under the 'Roadmap to Net Zero' initiative around the globe, Nestlé is working on climate initiatives, sustainable packaging, sustainable sourcing, afforestation, and, most notably, advocacy to drive behavioral change.

This unique initiative was driven in all touchpoints at more than 200 educational institutions, Nestlé Bangladesh Sreepur factory and Distribution Center. The sales team across the country played a pivotal role to make it a huge success.

