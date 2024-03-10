Nestlé Bangladesh organises 'Nestlé Premier League-2024' for its employees

On 9th March 2024, Nestlé Bangladesh organized a day-long cricket tournament called "Nestlé Premier League-2024" exclusively for its internal employees across the country.

Eight teams, selected through an exciting auction and bidding session, participated in the league, and the team "NIDO Royal" emerged as the winners of the tournament, reads a press release.

This cricket tournament was just one of the many initiatives taken by the organization under the leadership of 'Nestlé Recreation Club', to ensure that their employees have a healthy work-life balance and enjoy a fun-filled day of sports and camaraderie.