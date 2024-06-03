Nestlé Bangladesh holds 35th Annual General Meeting

Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, a Switzerland-originated company, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 27, 2024.

Deepal Abeywickrema, chairman and managing director, chaired the AGM.

During the meeting, the Company Secretary Debabrata Roy Chowdhury, presented the annual report of the company and the Finance and Control Director Gehan Yasith Attanayake, presented the financial report for the fiscal year from January to December 2023.

After a discussion on the financial report, the audited financial report was unanimously adopted. The meeting also unanimously approved the final dividend for the year 2023.

Throughout 2023, Nestlé maintained a strong focus on innovation and revamping its offerings.

The company successfully introduced numerous new products into the market, demonstrating its commitment to meeting evolving consumer needs.

Additionally, Nestlé invested a significant amount in 2023 to expand its production capacity and made significant contributions to the national exchequer as well.

This highlights the company's commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and contributing to the economic development of the country.

Creating Shared Value is the core business principle of the organization.

Under the CSV flagship, Nestlé has trained more than 1500 farmers on Regenerative Agriculture.

Currently, the company procures 100% of the rice and a significant amount of wheat, maize, and spices from the country, ensuring stringent compliance.

In 2023, Nestlé Bangladesh also ensured that students in 57 schools in the Gazipur community have access to clean and safe drinking water, and girls in 39 schools have access to separate sanitation facilities.

Through its mission to unlock the power of food, Nestlé has created shared value for shareholders and other stakeholders. The organization has appreciated the dedication of their team members, the support from communities and clients, and the unwavering faith of their shareholders. Together, they are inspired to make a positive impact on quality of life.