Nestle Bangladesh becomes highest taxpayer for the seventh time

Nestlé Bangladesh Plc has been awarded the "National Tax Card and Highest Taxpayer 2023" in the category of "Food & Associates" for the financial year 2022-2023 for the highest corporate income tax contribution nationally as a testament to its commitment to strong business ethics and financial transparency.

The company received this honour for the seventh time, said a press release.

Nestlé, a Switzerland-based multinational company, since its inception in Bangladesh, has been unleashing the power of food for present and future generations.

On behalf of Nestlé Bangladesh, Yasith Gehan Attanayake, Finance and Control Director and Debbrat Roy Chowdhury, Legal, RSA and Corporate Affairs Director, received the award from Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim, chairman, National Board of Revenue (NBR), and Md Khairuzzaman Majumder, secretary, Ministry of Finance.