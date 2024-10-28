Nestle Bangladesh appoints new board member

Corporates

Press Release
28 October, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 10:48 am

Nestle Bangladesh appoints new board member

Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, a Swiss-based organisation, has announced the appointment of Syed Iqbal Mahmud Hossain, the organisation's sales director, as a Board Member for Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, a 100% owned subsidiary of Nestlé S.A. Switzerland, effective from October.

Syed Iqbal Mahmud Hossain, a seasoned sales expert, has excelled in various roles at Nestlé, including an exile to India. He was appointed as Sales Director in 2011 due to his exceptional talent, innovative demand-generation ideas, and visionary leadership. In recognition of his achievements, the Bangladesh Brand Forum awarded him the "Sales Director of the Year" title in 2022.

 

#NestleBangladesh / #tbs / #corporate

