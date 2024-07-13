NCC officials visit LafargeHolcim Bangladesh's Chhatak Plant to see Municipal Solid Waste Management

A delegation from Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) recently visited the Geocycle facility at Chhatak plant, the waste management wing of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL).

The team later visited the Material Recovery Facility in Sylhet, a collaborative initiative between Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh for municipal solid waste management of the city, reads a press release.

The visit objective was to gain insights of the collaboration between LHBL and SCC and also to see best practices that could potentially be adapted for implementation in NCC for sustainable waste management.

The six-member delegation led by Md Moinul Islam, Urban Planner of NCC was given a brief presentation and comprehensive tour of the Geocycle facility, where they witnessed the innovative approaches by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh in co-processing municipal solid waste sustainably.

Expressing enthusiasm following the visit, Moinul Islam, emphasized the NCC's keen interest in establishing a similar state-of-the-art material recovery facility within its jurisdiction. Such an initiative aligns with NCC's ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability and address the challenges posed by urban waste.

Latifur Rahman, Head of Geocycle Bangladesh said, "We are committed to support authorities like NCC in their endeavours towards sustainable municipal solid waste management. Through continued collaboration and knowledge sharing, both parties aim to foster cleaner, greener, and more resilient communities for tomorrow."

Geocycle, the waste management wing of Holcim Group headquartered in Switzerland is the leading provider of industrial, agricultural, and municipal waste management services globally and currently operates in 40 countries with proven technology of "co-processing". Geocycle manages more than 10 million tonnes of waste annually worldwide, thus making a significant contribution in bringing society a step closer to a zero-waste future.

Geocycle invested in recent years in Bangladesh and revamped its capacity and facility. This is one of a kind solution in the country with potential of becoming strong stepping stone towards sustainable waste management. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has successfully disposed of approx. 50,000 MT of different kinds of wastes like municipal solid waste, tannery, textile, pharmaceutical, FMCG and other solid waste in 2023.