NCC Bank signs participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

Press Release 
12 February, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 04:28 pm

NCC Bank Ltd has recently signed a Participatory Agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to disburse loans to exporters from a newly formed Tk10,000crore Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) of the central bank.

Under this agreement, exporters will be able to avail the loans in local currency from NCC Bank against the purchase or import of raw materials at a maximum rate of 4%, reads a press release.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) exchanged agreement documents with Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director; CEO of NCC Bank at the Bangladesh Bank Head Office. Meanwhile, Abu Farah Md Naser, deputy governor along with other high officials of BB were also present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Bank / NCC Bank / EFPF fund

