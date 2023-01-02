NCC Bank signs agreement with 'Millennium Information Solution'

Corporates

Press Release
02 January, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 05:01 pm

Related News

NCC Bank signs agreement with 'Millennium Information Solution'

Press Release
02 January, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 05:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank Ltd has signed an agreement with Millennium Information Solution recently for Supply & Implementation of "NCC Islamic Banking Solutions" software.

Through this advance technology solution NCC Islamic Banking activities implemented which will help to expand better customer services, said a press release.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director & CEO of NCC Bank and Mahmud Hossain, managing director & CEO of Millennium Information Solution signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, additional managing director, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan & M Asheq Rahman, deputy managing directors, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP & CIO, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP & CFO, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP & head of Operations, Md Monirul Alam, SEVP & company secretary, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, EVP & head of Marketing & Branches Division, Abul Quasem Md Safiullah, head of Islamic Banking, Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of Human Resources, Mohammad Monzur Morshed, head of Project Management Office and Md Golam Sarowar Zahan, senior manager (Business Development), Asadozzaman, project manager of Millennium Information Solution along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

NCC Bank / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

5h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

6h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

1h | TBS Insight
Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

1h | TBS Face to Face
“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

23h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037