NCC Bank signs agreement with 'Millennium Information Solution'

NCC Bank Ltd has signed an agreement with Millennium Information Solution recently for Supply & Implementation of "NCC Islamic Banking Solutions" software.

Through this advance technology solution NCC Islamic Banking activities implemented which will help to expand better customer services, said a press release.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director & CEO of NCC Bank and Mahmud Hossain, managing director & CEO of Millennium Information Solution signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, additional managing director, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan & M Asheq Rahman, deputy managing directors, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP & CIO, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP & CFO, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP & head of Operations, Md Monirul Alam, SEVP & company secretary, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, EVP & head of Marketing & Branches Division, Abul Quasem Md Safiullah, head of Islamic Banking, Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of Human Resources, Mohammad Monzur Morshed, head of Project Management Office and Md Golam Sarowar Zahan, senior manager (Business Development), Asadozzaman, project manager of Millennium Information Solution along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony.