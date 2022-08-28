NCC Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank for CMSME loan disbursement

NCC Bank Ltd has signed a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank recently to disburse loan at 7% interest under refinance scheme of Tk25,000 crore against Term Loan facilities in Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (CMSME) sectors.

In presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, additional managing director of NCC Bank Ltd and Md Jaker Hossain, director, SME & Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, Md Obaidul Hoque, executive director of Bangladesh Bank and Md Solaiman-Al-Raji, VP & head of CMSME Division of NCC Bank were also present on the occasion.