NCC Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

Press Release
08 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 06:50 pm

NCC Bank Ltd has signed an "Participatory Agreement" with Bangladesh Bank under the refinance scheme of Tk5,000 for the agriculture sector to ensure food security of the country. 

Under this agreement inked Sunday (8 January), NCC Bank can disburse agriculture credit to the root level farmers at a maximum rate of 4%, reads a press release.

In presence of central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, NCC Bank's Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid and Agriculture Credit Department Director of Bangladesh Bank Md Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Jahangir Alam Conference Room of the Bangladesh Bank. 

Besides, Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan along with other high officials of the Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion.

