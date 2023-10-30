NCC Bank re-elected chairman of three committees of the board

The Board of Directors of NCC Bank in the 506th meeting recently re-elected S. M. Abu Mohsin as chairman of the Executive Committee, Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz as chairman of the Risk Management Committee and Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud as chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board, reads a press release.

S. M. Abu Mohsin was born in a respectable Muslim family of Chittagong. A reputed businessman and industrialist of the country, Mohsin is the Chairman of Alliance Deep Sea Fishing Ltd., JM Shipping Lines, Food & Accommodation Co. Ltd. and Managing Director of Brothers Oxygen Ltd. His father Late S. M. Mozaherul Haq was the Founder of Mozaher Group of Industries. S. M. Abu Mohsin was the Chairman of Continental Insurance Ltd. and Director of Central Hospital Ltd. He has been associated with many social and educational organizations.

Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz is an eminent industrialist and entrepreneuar of the country. He is the Chairman of Electro Mart Ltd. & Trade International Insustries Ltd. Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz has been recognized as Commercially Important Person (CIP) for 2021. Mr. Newaz is the Director of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) and previously served as the director of Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He was also the former Senior-Vice President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industries. He was the Chairman of Central Insurance Co. Ltd. He has been associated with many social and educational organizations.

Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Independent Director of NCC Bank was born in a respected muslim family. He completed MBA from IBA, University of Dhaka. He was the former Managing Director & CEO of different state-owned banks namely; Rupali Bank Limited, Sonali Bank Limited and Karmasangsthan Bank. Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud also worked in Agrani Bank Limited from 1983 to 2011 holding different vital positions.