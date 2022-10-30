NCC Bank provides training, loan facilities to new entrepreneurs 

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 05:43 pm

NCC Bank provides training, loan facilities to new entrepreneurs 

Bangladesh Bank arranged "Entrepreneurship Development Program and Open Loan Disbursement Ceremony" under "Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP)" to disburse loan facilities for NCC Bank's new entrepreneurs. 

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder handed over the dummy cheque among the NCC Bank's new entrepreneurs at a ceremony organized by Project Implementation Unit, SEIP and SME & Special Program Department at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy on Saturday (29 October) as chief guest, said a press release. 

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser, Executive Project Director of SDCMU, SEIP Md Ekhlasur Rahman and  Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid were present at the ceremony. 

Besides, Deputy Managing Director Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan and Head of CMSME Division Md Solaiman- Al- Raji of NCC Bank and Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank Md Zahid Iqbal along with other Senior Officials of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion. 

NCC Bank is working to create new entrepreneurship under "SEIP" project implemented by Finance Department under Ministry of Finance.
 

