NCC Bank promotes Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan as DMD

Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan. Photo: PR
Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan. Photo: PR

Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan has recently been promoted to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of NCC Bank Ltd.

Prior to this promotion, he was discharging his duties of Head of Credit Risk Management Division along with Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the bank as Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP), reads a press release.

Mohd Khan started his banking career as Probationary Officer of 1st Batch of the Eastern Bank Ltd in 1994.

Later, he served at BRAC Bank Ltd, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, and Prime Bank Ltd in different capacities.

During his 28 long years of banking career, he had worked in senior positions in various branches as well as different divisions of head office including Credit Risk Management (CRM), Corporate Banking, Product Development Process & Policy Making, Islamic & Conventional Banking etc.

He completed his Master's in Statistics from University of Dhaka with 1st class and later, he completed his MBA from a reputed private university.

He has participated in number of professional seminars and workshops both at home and abroad such as Nepal, Thailand and UAE.

