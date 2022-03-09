NCC Bank pledges to eliminate gender bias on Women’s Day

NCC Bank Limited celebrated International Women's Day-2022 on 8 March with the conviction of breaking free of gender biases.

Presided over by the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, female executives and officers of the bank participated in the event at NCC Bank Head Office in Dhaka.

The bank's Vice-Chairman Tanjina Ali, former vice-chairman and director Sohela Hossain, Deputy Manager Khandaker Naimul Kabir, Sustainable Finance Unit Head Nighat Momtaz, Sonargaon Janpath Road Branch Manager Sanjida Ismail Chowdhury and members of the senior management team of the head office were also present.

The function was hosted by Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Human Resources Department and was attended by women officers from other branches of Dhaka.

Speaking at the event, Former vice-chairman and director Sohela Hossain said the empowerment of women is essential for long term sustainable economic development, including the banking sector and overall development of the country, and NCC Bank is also working towards achieving this goal.

"Today, women executives in the banking sector are proving their competence and making advancement in career on the basis of their qualifications," she said adding that collective achievement of the country will be hampered if half of its population who are women are left behind.

Emphasising women empowerment, Vice-Chairman Tanzina Ali said that NCC Bank has been working sincerely from the very beginning to create a conducive environment and specialised opportunities for women officials. The bank has always strived for the protection of its women employees by eliminating any form of harassment at the workplace.

CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said that women need to become more tech-savvy as the financial sector in the coming days is going to be completely tech-dependent.

"When women would move forward by tackling the potential challenges like technological issues, the banking sector will benefit from it," he added.