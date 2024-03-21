NCC Bank PLC received "Remittance Award-2023"

21 March, 2024, 07:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank received prestigious "Top Ten Remittance Award-2023" from the "Centre for Non- Resident Bangladeshi" for excellent contribution to remittance services.

Md Mahbub Alam, Deputy Managing Director of NCC Bank received the award from Dr. Mashiur Rahman, prominent economist & finance adviser to the Hon'ble Prime Minister at the inaugural ceremony of "World Conference Series-2024" titled "Branding Bangladesh" held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka recently.

Besides, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, MP, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen, MP, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and M.S. Shekil ChowdhuryChairman of Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi along with other Expatriates' from various countries were also present on the occasion.

Mentionable that NCC Bank has been extending foreign remittance services to the beneficiaries through its 128 Branches & 07 Upa-Shakahas along with almost 1,500 outlets of its affiliates & sub-agents in the safest, quickest and easiest way to the remote areas of the country.

