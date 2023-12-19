NCC Bank PLC inaugurates Anwara Branch at Chattogram

NCC Bank PLC. has opened its 128th Branch at Anwara, Chattogram. Chairman of NCC Bank Md. Abul Bashar as chief guest and Director & Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board S. M. Abu Mohsin as special guest formally inaugurated the branch on Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) of the Bank M. Shamsul Arefin presided over the ceremony while Principal of Anwara Government College Professor Abdullah al Mamun, SEVP & Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam and EVP & Head of Marketing & Branches Division Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque along with other Senior Branch Managers of Chattogram region of NCC Bank and local elites & businessmen were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar in his speech said that, NCC Bank is committed to provide the best and innovative banking services to meet the needs of the customers in a prompt and secure way. The Bank has been expanding its branch network considering the overall development of different areas of the country. In order to extend better services and to meet clients' increasing demand, NCC Bank has opened its Anawara Branch at Chattogram. He mentioned about the exceptional and technology driven diversified products & services of NCC Bank and urged the local businessmen & professionals to avail those facilities to expand their ventures.

Director & Chairman of the Executive Committee S. M. Abu Mohsin said that NCC Bank is now a symbol of trust to all customers and has been able to gain the confidence by offering array of unique products and services. He highlighted the Bank's current financial strength such as its ADR ratio, improved credit rating position, overall CSR activities along with good governance & efficient Management activities. Finally, he expressed hope that Anwara branch will be able to contribute significantly in the development of trade and commerce of the locality.

Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin said that people of different professions in this area will be benefited through this branch and also it will play a vital role in the overall economic development of this area. He added that by practicing robust corporate governance and ensuring transparency and accountability, NCC Bank has already become one of the leading compliant Bank in this country. He hoped that local businessmen and professionals would be able to avail all banking facilities especially in SME, Corporate, Remittance & Export-Import business by this Anwara branch.