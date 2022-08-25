NCC Bank organises month-long training on ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme’

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 05:06 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

NCC Bank Ltd with the co-operation of SME & Special Programme Department of Bangladesh Bank has organised a month-long training on "Entrepreneurship Development Programme" under "Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP)" at Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD), Cumilla recently.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank handed over certificates among participants at the closing ceremony as Chief Guest while Md Arifuzzaman, additional director of Bangladesh Bank; Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director; Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of Human Resources Division and Md Solaiman-Al-Raji, head of CMSME Division of NCC Bank and Md Zahid Iqbal, joint director of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion as special guests.

Besides, Mohammad Nurul Hoque, manager of Cumilla Branch and Md Robiul Hasan Bhuiya, management trainee officer of NCC Bank coordinated the workshop.

Total 25 new entrepreneurs including 13 women entrepreneurs successfully completed the workshop and received their certificates, reads a press release.

Chief guest Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said that the bank is working on developing new entrepreneurs under "SEIP" project implemented by the finance department under Ministry of Finance.

He hoped that new entrepreneurship would help for achieving overall economic growth of the country. He welcomed women entrepreneurs in financial sector and highlighted that NCC Bank is working for financial inclusion for limited access community as well as women entrepreneurs.

Finally, he wished success to the new entrepreneurs who had participated in the workshop and hoped that NCC Bank would continue to work for developing entrepreneurship in the future.

