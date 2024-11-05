NCC Bank organises 'Capacity Building Program' on sustainable finance

NCC Bank PLC held a 'Capacity Building Program' on Sustainable Finance on Saturday, 2 November 2024, at its Head Office. The event featured Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director of the Sustainable Finance Department at Bangladesh Bank, as the keynote speaker. M. Shamsul Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of NCC Bank, presided over the program, joined by Deputy Managing Directors Md. Mahbub Alam, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Md. Zakir Anam, and Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, as well as CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman. Bangladesh Bank's Joint Directors Shakhawat Hossain, Ahmed Zubaer Mahbub, and Md. Abu Rayhan were also in attendance.

The program brought together over 100 NCC Bank executives, branch managers, senior officials, and divisional heads, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainable finance. Nighat Mumtaz, Head of NCC Bank's Sustainable Finance Unit and Women's Banking, conducted the session.

Chowdhury Liakat Ali highlighted the critical role of green and sustainable finance within today's global landscape and discussed the importance of considering environmental factors when financing various sectors. M. Shamsul Arefin expressed confidence in NCC Bank's potential to advance sustainable finance in line with Bangladesh Bank's guidelines.