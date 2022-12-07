NCC Bank organises Annual Risk Conference-2022

NCC Bank Limited has organised "Annual Risk Conference-2022" recently for its Members of the Senior Management Team, Divisional Heads along with Branch Managers of Corporate & Other Branches.

Md Abdul Mannan, Director of the Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference while Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid Managing Director & CEO of NCC Bank presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Besides, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director, NCC Bank Deputy Managing Directors Md Rafat Ullah Khan, Md Mahbub Alam & M Asheq Rahman, Additional Director Dr Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, and Bangladesh Bank Assistant Director Umme Ushama Farzana Fatema, were also present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Bank Director Md Abdul Mannan highlighted the importance of Risk Management in long-term sustainable banking activities in every aspect of this industry and gave proper guidance regarding this issue.

Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank said NCC Bank conducts Banking operations as per the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank and maintains successive improvement in every financial index of the Bank. He addressed all possible risks of the Bank and advised all concerned officials to work cautiously to mitigate those risks.