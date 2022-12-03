NCC Bank launched 'Medical Second Opinion Services' for credit card holders

Corporates

TBS Report 
03 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:14 pm

Related News

NCC Bank launched 'Medical Second Opinion Services' for credit card holders

TBS Report 
03 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:14 pm
NCC Bank launched &#039;Medical Second Opinion Services&#039; for credit card holders

NCC Bank credit card holders and their family members will be able to avail of "Medical Second Opinion Services" from the World Leading Medical Centers (WLMC) through MediGuide International. 

In this regard, NCC Bank recently signed a tripartite agreement with MediGuide International and its authorised representative of Bangladesh Euclid Management Consultants, said a press release. 

Under this agreement, NCC Bank credit card holders and their family members will get recommendations through a detailed review and assessment of their present medical records by the best-ranked Physician at the price of Tk1,200 to Tk2,500 only. 

In the presence (virtual) of Paul M Vermeulen, Group CEO of MediGuide International, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Tirtham Deb, Managing Partner of Euclid Management Consultants signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

NCC Bank Additional managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Directors Md Rafat Ullah Khan, Md Mahbub Alam and M Asheq Rahman, SEVP and CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Operations Syed Tofail Ali, EVP and Head of Marketing and Branches Division Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, Head of Human Resources Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Cards Zobair Mahmood Fahim along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony.
 

NCC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

7h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Argentina's potential road to World Cup 2022 final

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

'Tough to get away now with accounting irregularities'

2h | Videos
Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

20h | Videos
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 