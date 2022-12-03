NCC Bank launched 'Medical Second Opinion Services' for credit card holders

NCC Bank credit card holders and their family members will be able to avail of "Medical Second Opinion Services" from the World Leading Medical Centers (WLMC) through MediGuide International.

In this regard, NCC Bank recently signed a tripartite agreement with MediGuide International and its authorised representative of Bangladesh Euclid Management Consultants, said a press release.

Under this agreement, NCC Bank credit card holders and their family members will get recommendations through a detailed review and assessment of their present medical records by the best-ranked Physician at the price of Tk1,200 to Tk2,500 only.

In the presence (virtual) of Paul M Vermeulen, Group CEO of MediGuide International, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Tirtham Deb, Managing Partner of Euclid Management Consultants signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

NCC Bank Additional managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Directors Md Rafat Ullah Khan, Md Mahbub Alam and M Asheq Rahman, SEVP and CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Operations Syed Tofail Ali, EVP and Head of Marketing and Branches Division Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, Head of Human Resources Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Cards Zobair Mahmood Fahim along with other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

