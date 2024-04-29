NCC Bank Launched Green PIN service for Cardholders

NCC Bank has launched the Green PIN service for its Debit, Credit & Pre-paid Card holders.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar, Vice-Chairman Mrs. Sohela Hossain, Past Chairman & Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz, Past Chairman & Chairman of the Executive Committee S. M. Abu Mohsin, Director & Past Vice-Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Independent Director & Chairman of the Audit Committee Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Independent Director Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher FCA and Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) M. Shamsul Arefin launched the Green PIN service recently. It's worth mentioning that through this unique service NCC Bank's Debit, Credit & Pre-paid Card customers will get Card activation & instant PIN generation facilities at free of cost.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar mentioned that NCC Bank accelerated sustainable & green banking facilities. In this regard, the Green PIN service has been launched for customers which will take Card information security one step ahead.

Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin added that through this unique Green PIN service Cardholders shall enjoy more secure and convenient transactions.