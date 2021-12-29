NCC Bank inaugurates new branch in Shantinagar

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 09:49 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

National Credit and Commerce Bank Limited has inaugurated its 125th branch at the capital's Shantinagar area on Wednesday (29 December).

Chairman of the bank Md Abul Bashar inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid presided over the programme.

Speaking as the chief guest, Abul Bashar said that NCC Bank is committed to provide the best and technology-based banking services to the customers at the quickest possible time. The bank has opened a new branch to provide modern banking services in Shantinagar.

Among others, SEVP and Head of Operations Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Credit Risk Management Md Rafat Ullah Khan, SEVP and Head of ICC Md Ashek Rahman, SEVP and Company Secretary Md Monirul Alam, SEVP and Manager of Gulshan branch Md Zakir Anam, EVP and Marketing and Branch Head Abdullah Al-Kafi Mazumder, and SVP and Head of Human Resources Syed Hasnain Mamun, along with senior managers of other branches and prominent local businessmen and dignitaries were present.

