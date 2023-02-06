NCC Bank holds workshop on CMSME refinance, credit guarantee scheme of Bangladesh Bank

NCC Bank arranged a workshop recently for its senior executives of credit and CMSME divisions along with other managers and officials at the bank's training institute.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, inaugurated the workshop and awareness programme on "Different CMSME Refinance and Credit Guarantee Scheme of Bangladesh Bank" as chief guest, said a press release.

Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, additional director of SMESPD Division of Bangladesh Bank attended as special guest. Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and CRO of NCC Bank, presided over the workshop while Md Shamch Tibreez Bhuiyan, joint director of SME and Special Programs Department and Md Oliul Islam, joint director of Credit Guarantee Department of Bangladesh Bank delivered speeches.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of the bank, highlighted the importance CMSME in the banking business and hoped that NCC Bank will be able to play a leading role in this sector by following the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

Meanwhile, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, additional director of Bangladesh Bank, delivered an analytical speech regarding different CMSME refinance and credit guarantee scheme of the Bangladesh Bank.

