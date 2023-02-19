NCC Bank holds annual business conference

National Credit and Commerce Bank Ltd (NCC) organised a two-day "Annual Business Conference" at Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf in Sylhet.

NCC Chairman Md Abul Bashar was present as chief guest in the conference held with the participation of 125 branches, 6 sub-branch managers, head office executives and department heads, said a press release.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid presided over the conference, Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Former Chairman and Chairman of the executive committee SM Abu Mohsin, Director and Former Chairman Amzadul Ferdous Chowdhury, Director and Former Vice-Chairman Khairul Alam Chakladar and Director Mohammad Sajjad un Newaz were present as special guests.

Among others, Additional Managing Director of the bank Khandkar Naimul Kabir and M Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Directors Md Rafat Ulla Khan, Md Mahbub Alam, Md Ashek Rahman and Md Zakir Anam and senior management team members were also present.

Chairman Md Abul Bashar congratulated everyone for achieving business targets in the difficult economic conditions of the past year. He said, "The scope of the bank's business is increasing rapidly, so we have to keep the service quality intact with more sincerity and identify new areas of business in our respective areas."

He called on all concerned including the branch manager to continue the progress of the bank in the coming days and work sincerely to increase its reputation.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid highlighted the improvement of various financial indicators of the bank, despite the severe dollar crisis and global economic recession in the past year, the amount of the bank's loans, investments, total assets, remittances, outstanding debt collection has increased.