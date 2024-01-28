NCC Bank holds Annual Business Conference 2024

NCC Bank Plc held a two-day Annual Business Conference-2024 at Sea Pearl Beach Resort in Cox's Bazar with the aim to expand the bank's business by increasing the quality of service.

The bank's Chairman Md Abul Bashar inaugurated the conference as the chief guest.

The bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer M Shamsul Arefin presided over the meeting.

The bank's Vice Chairman Sohela Hossain, Chairman of the Executive Committee SM Abu Mohsin, Chairman of Risk Management Committee Md Nurun Newaz, Directors Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury and Khairul Alam Chaklader, Independent Director and Chairman of Audit Committee Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Independent Director Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher was present as special guest.

Among others, the bank's Deputy Managing Directors Md Rafat Ulla Khan, Md Mahbub Alam and Md Zakir Anam and senior executives including members of the senior management team were present.

Mamun Rashid, Managing Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Bangladesh was present as a guest speaker in the conference.

