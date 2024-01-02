NCC Bank holds 10th Extra-ordinary General Meeting

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank PLC has conducted its 10th Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) through Digital platform at Dhaka on Tuesday (02/01/2024) and approved amendment of some Articles of its Articles of Association (AoA).

Chairman of NCC Bank Md. Abul Bashar presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman Mrs. Sohela Hossain, Director & Past Chairman Md. Abdul Awal, Past Chairman & Chairman of the Executive Committee S. M. Abu Mohsin, Director & Past Vice-Chairman Tanzina Ali, Director & Past Vice- Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Independent Director & Chairman of the Audit Committee Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud and Independent Director Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher FCA virtually joined the meeting. Besides, Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) M. Shamsul Arefin and SEVP & Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam along with huge number of Shareholders were also present in the EGM through Digital platform.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar in his speech highlighted the Bank's business progress and said that, at present Shareholders equity, total Assets and EPS are increasing gradually on the other hand Cost of Fund and Net Classified loans are decreasing. As a result, our progress reflects in Credit Ratings and also in CAMELS Rating. He added that, NCC Bank is continuously maintaining positive growth by assuring transparency and accountability as well as using advance technology and better customer services which will continue in the future.