NCC Bank gets new AMD

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir has recently been promoted to the post of Additional Managing Director (AMD) of NCC Bank Ltd.

Prior to the promotion, he was serving as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) leading Corporate Business and many important divisions.

He has played a vital role in setting up and implementing the strategic plan of the Bank. He was also entrusted with the responsibilities as head of various important committees and held the position of CAMLCO.

Kabir is a seasoned banker with over 38 years of vast experience in various administrative and functional capacities at Branch and Head Office level at reputed private banks such as Midland Bank, Al-Arafaha Islamic Bank etc.

His banking acumen is enriched through an excellent blend of conventional and shariah-based banking experiences. He started his banking career in March 1984 with National Bank Limited.

During his long banking career, he has also held responsibilities in in-charge of branches and important divisions at the head office including the IT & Operations division of EXIM Bank Ltd.