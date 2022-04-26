NCC Bank gets new AMD

Corporates

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 06:38 pm

Related News

NCC Bank gets new AMD

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 06:38 pm
NCC Bank gets new AMD

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir has recently been promoted to the post of Additional Managing Director (AMD) of NCC Bank Ltd. 

Prior to the promotion, he was serving as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) leading Corporate Business and many important divisions. 

He has played a vital role in setting up and implementing the strategic plan of the Bank. He was also entrusted with the responsibilities as head of various important committees and held the position of CAMLCO.                            

Kabir is a seasoned banker with over 38 years of vast experience in various administrative and functional capacities at Branch and Head Office level at reputed private banks such as Midland Bank, Al-Arafaha Islamic Bank etc. 

His banking acumen is enriched through an excellent blend of conventional and shariah-based banking experiences. He started his banking career in March 1984 with National Bank Limited. 

During his long banking career, he has also held responsibilities in in-charge of branches and important divisions at the head office including the IT & Operations division of EXIM Bank Ltd. 

NCC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

9h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

11h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

23h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

3h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

3h | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

3h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?