NCC Bank elects new Chairman

Md Nurun Newaz was unanimously elected Chairman of NCC Bank in a meeting of the bank's Board of Directors.

Alhaj Md Nurun Newaz Salim is an eminent industrialist and entrepreneur in the country. He is the Chairman of Electro Mart Ltd. (manufacturer & supplier of well-known brands KONKA & GREE) & Trade International Industries Ltd. Alhaj Md Nurun Newaz has been recognized as a Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the Government.

Mr Newaz was the Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) and previously served as the Director of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He was also the former senior vice president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industries. He was the Chairman of Central Insurance Co. Ltd.

He is a life Member of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry and a member of Dhaka Club Ltd., Gulshan Club Ltd. and Purbachal Club Ltd., Dhaka. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of Feni University.