NCC Bank elected Chairman of two committees of the Board

The Board of Directors of NCC Bank has elected Khairul Alam Chaklader, Director & former Vice-Chairman of the Bank as Chairman of the Executive Committee and Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, FCA as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board recently.

Khairul Alam Chaklader is an eminent industrialist of the country. He is actively involved as the Chairman of Maxwell Group, a top-line conglomerate in Bangladesh. The group is involved in multiple businesses under his leadership, among those Maxwell Electronics, Maxwell Trading Corporation, Eastern Logistics Limited (Private Inland Container Depot), BMSL Assets Management Ltd., Roots Food and Beverage Ltd., AutoKap Bricks Limited, Total Air Services Limited GSA: AirAsia & Kuwait Airways, Total Logistics and Courier Services Limited GSA: SMSA Express, TAS Aviation Ltd., Total Cargo Services Ltd., Dragon Garden at Ukhiya, Urban Responses Ltd. (real estate), Gulshan Point Pvt. Ltd. is notable. Chaklader's participation in social and philanthropic activities is remarkable. He is the Founder of MM Chaklader Mohila College, Founder of KNC Foundation, Chairman of Shere-Bangla School and College, Former president of Rotary Club of Jahangir Nagar Dhaka, Member of children's Cancer shelter home, and many other Madrasahs and Orphanages.

Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, FCA is the Independent Director and new chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of NCC Bank. He served various multinational and local companies like Motorola, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), IDLC Finance, Impress Group, etc. in leading roles during his long twenty-six years of professional career. He floated the first-ever Tk3,500 million Convertible Bond for a Bank, Tk700 million Zero Coupon Bond for the apparel sector and also structured Tk10,000 million first-ever Impact Fund for Bangladesh. Mr. Sajed is involved in the academic circle and at present he is an adjunct faculty of BRAC University. In academics, he is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh, trained by KPMG-Bangladesh. He has completed a Sustainable Investing course from Harvard Business School. He is the Chairman of SAJ Impact Bliss Limited, a consulting firm, mainly focused on Sustainable Investing and also a Public Accountant.