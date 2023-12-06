NCC Bank distributed agricultural materials for free of at Patgram

NCC Bank distributed agricultural materials for free of at Patgram

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank has distributed agricultural materials at free of cost among the marginal corn farmers of a former enclave of Patgram, Lalmonir Hat as part of its corporate social responsibility to increase agricultural production. 

M. Shamsul Arefin, managing director & CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank presided over the ceremony while Md. Nurul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Patgram graced the occasion as chief guest, reads a press release. 

They have distributed corn seeds, fertilizer & pesticides among 350 marginal corn farmers of Patgram. Besides, Muhammad Shahidul Islam, SVP of CRM Division, Rabindro Nath Roy, manager of Rangpur Branch, Md. Anwar Hossain, Head of PRD  and Md. Nazir Hossen, Manager of NCC Bank of Patgram Branch along with the local elite were also present on the occasion. 

Md. Nurul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Patgram mentioned that the distribution of agriculture materials is a great initiative of the Bank and thanked the NCC Bank's authorities for coming forward at the Prime Minister's call to cultivate every inch of land across the country's as well as helping towards the farmers.

M. Shamsul Arefin, managing director & CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank said that NCC Bank is working for the food security of our country as announced by PM Hasina. 

In this continuation, NCC Bank is supporting marginal farmers to cultivate a single inch of land across the country as a part of social responsibility. He mentioned the future plan of NCC Bank for providing agricultural machinery along with advanced technology equipment to the farmers free of cost as well as agricultural research work and preservation of produced agricultural products to develop our total agricultural production.

 

