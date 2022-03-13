NCC Bank Director Sohela Hossain receives Telepress-TRUB Media Award 2022

Sohela Hossain, director and former vice-chairman of NCC Bank Ltd has recently received Telepress-TRUB Media Award 2022 for her special contribution in music.

She is also the chairman of Mir Akther Hossain Ltd and president of Mir Group.

Sohela Hossain received the Honorary Commemorative from Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at a programme held at Dhaka Club Saturday (12 March).

Salam Mahmud, president of Television Reporters Unity of Bangladesh and Farida Yasmin, president of National Press Club were also present on the occasion, reads a press release.

Noted singer of Rabindra Sangeet and Educationist Sohela Hossain completed her Honours & Masters in Philosophy with 1st class from the University of Dhaka.

In her long 27 years of teaching profession, she served as a professor of Dhaka International University and Tejgaon University College, the release added.

She wrote two books on religion titled "Shantir Protik Nabiji" and "Prattyahik Jibone Koraner Bhumika" which were highly appreciated in Bangladesh and India.