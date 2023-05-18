NCC Bank celebrates 30th anniversary

NCC Bank celebrated its 30th anniversary on 17 May through various events.

NCC Bank Chairman Md Abul Bashar inaugurated the anniversary programme.

Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director and Past Vice-Chairman ASM Mainuddin Monem, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md Nurun Newaz and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid were present on the occasion.

Besides, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee SM Abu Mohsin and Director and Past Vice-Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader were present virtually in the Dua Mahfil.

Earlier, in the press conference Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid announced NCC Bank's card holders shall enjoy charge free facilities from cash withdrawal in any ATM across the country.

Besides, Additional Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin, Deputy Managing Directors' Rafat Ullah Khan, Md Mahbub Alam, M Asheq Rahman and Md Zakir Anam, SEVP and CIO, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CFO, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP and Company Secretary, Md Monirul Alam, Head of Marketing and Branches Division, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque and Head of Human Resources Division, Syed Hasnain Mamun were also present on the occasion.

A "Blood Donation Camp" was also organised at the head office to celebrate the anniversary.

NCC Bank started its journey as a bank on 17 May, 1993, said Md Abul Bashar, chairman of the bank.

He mentioned that NCC Bank invested in every sector such as Industrial, RMG, Power and Infrastructural development of our country. NCC Bank has been moving forward with the support and trust of its valued customers and he hoped that the progress will continue in the future as well.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said, we will launch free cash withdrawal facilities from ATM services very soon.

He added that, bank has focused on innovative technology for application-based products to build up an automated banking system. In the press conference, he mentioned that the bank has collected Tk214 crore from Islamic Banking activities which were started only 05 months ago.

Also he mentioned that we have introduced various features for cardholders such as reward privilege points and insurance facilities etc.

He spoke about starting an independent Women Banking Unit very soon to develop women entrepreneurship in our country.