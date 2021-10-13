NCC Bank celebrates 14 years of partnership with TMSS

NCC Bank Limited celebrated 14 years of partnership with TMSS for their foreign remittance disbursement activities.

To mark the occasion, Md Abul Bashar, Chairman of NCC Bank Ltd was present in a programme held at Momo Inn Hotel and Resort in Bogura as the chief guest.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Ltd and Prof Dr Hosne-Ara Begum, Executive Director of TMSS were also present on the occasion as special guests.

Besides, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and head of operations, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, SVP and head of remittance and NRB services of NCC Bank and other directors of TMSS along with other senior executives of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

NCC Bank Ltd has been extending foreign remittance services to the beneficiaries through its all Branches and Upa-Shakahas along with total 1450 Branches of its affiliates and sub-agents including 884 branches of TMSS in safest, quickest and easiest way.