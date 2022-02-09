NCC Bank, Bangladesh Bank ink deal on Green Transformation Fund

NCC Bank Ltd has signed a "Participatory Agreement" with Bangladesh Bank in Green Transformation Fund (euro) recently.

Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, managing director and CEO (CC) of NCC Bank Ltd and Khondkar Morshed Millat, general manager, sustainable finance department of Bangladesh Bank exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed under Bangladesh Bank's revolving fund of 200 million euro for importing environment friendly and energy efficient (solar energy and renewable energy)/green capital machineries and accessories.

The deal will also facilitate access to import industrial raw materials for all manufacturing enterprises including both export-oriented industries and deemed exporters.

Senior Officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.