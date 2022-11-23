NCC Bank arranges workshop on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing’

Under the supervision of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), NCC Bank Ltd as lead bank has recently arranged a day long workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing".

Md Arifuzzaman, director of BFIU was the chief guest and Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, additional managing director & CAMLCO of NCC Bank was the special guest at the workshop. They delivered their valuable speeches to prevent money laundering and combat financing of terrorism in the banking arena.

Gazi Moniruddin and Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman, joint directors of BFIU and Md Baker Hossain, SVP & deputy CAMLCO of NCC Bank were also present as resource persons. Officials of 39 Banks in Kushtia district participated in the workshop, reads a press release.



They instructed the participants to pay proper role for implementation of Anti Money Laundering Act and Anti Terrorism Act in the banking sector by utilising their knowledge gained in the training.

