NBR names Uttara Motors and Uttara Automobiles ltd as top tax payers in manufacturing sector for FY- 2020-21

Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has named Uttara Motors Ltd and Uttara Automobiles Ltd as one of the top taxpayers in the manufacturing sector in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Chairman and Managing Director of Uttara Group of Companies Matiur Rahman received the award and accolades from Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir at an award giving ceremony held in the city on Tuesday.

Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Munim, Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Department and Chairman NBR; Md Alamgir Hossain, Member (National Policy) (Grade-1); and Mohammad Golam Nabi, Member (Tax Administration) were present on the occasion along with other distinguished guests.