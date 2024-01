The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has honoured IFIC Bank PLC as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of the bank, received the award of recognition from Syed Muhammad Abu Daud, member (Tax Admin & Human Resource Management) of NBR, at an event held at NBR Multipurpose hall in Dhaka on Wednesday (24 January), reads a press release.