NBR, BRAC Bank hold view exchange meeting

BRAC Bank has recently organised a roundtable discussion titled "Enhancing Customer Experience for online VAT Payment through API Connectivity" at the bank's head office.

The bank's corporate customers discussed the experiences of paying VAT and other duties online with the high officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the meeting held on 4 November, said a press release today.

Kazi Mostafizur Rahman, VAT online project director (Commissioner) of NBR, was the chief guest at the roundtable discussion.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director, and head of corporate banking of BRAC Bank, took part in the discussion as the panellist while Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking, moderated the session.

Other senior officials of Corporate Banking, Transaction Banking, and Trade Development were also present.

The corporate clients and the management of the NBR took part in the discussion on how to build on the success of the first phase of the 'Online VAT Payment Project' to ensure its widespread adoption and elevate the customer experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan said, "This government and private sector dialogue provides a unique opportunity for our valued clients to offer their suggestions and feedback so that NBR can consider incorporating those insights in the next phase of the project."

"With such discussions, we can help enhance user experience and encourage more organisations to use the digital system in paying VAT and taxes to the government exchequer," he added.