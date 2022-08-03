NBR Awards Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank has been awarded for being one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for 2021-22 fiscal year by the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) of National Board of Revenue.

Southeast Bank Chief Financial Officer Rasedul Islam received the Award of recognition from NBR Tax Commissioner (Zone-3) Md Nazmul Karim recently, said a press release.

LTU Tax Commissioner Md Iqbal Hossain, Tax Commissioner (Zone-7) Abu Hannan Delwar Hossain and other senior officials of LTU were also present at the award-giving ceremony.