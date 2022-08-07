NBR awards MTB as one of the Highest Taxpayers for FY21-22

NBR awards MTB as one of the Highest Taxpayers for FY21-22

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has been awarded by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for 2021-22 fiscal year in the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU). 

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MTB Managing Director and CEO received the Award of Appreciation from Md Iqbal Hossain, Commissioner of Taxes, LTU at Tax Zone-1 Conference Hall recently, said a press release. 

Nazmul Karim, Commissioner of Taxes, Dhaka Taxes Zone-3 was the Chief Guest and Abu Hannan Delowar Hossain, Commissioner, Dhaka Taxes Zone-7 was the Special Guest at the ceremony. 

Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, CFO and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department, MTB along with other senior officials of LTU and other banks were also present at the award-giving ceremony.  
 

