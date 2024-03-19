NBLSL expands presence with three new branch openings in Dhaka

19 March, 2024, 04:40 pm
NBLSL expands presence with three new branch openings in Dhaka

19 March, 2024, 04:40 pm
National Bank Securities Ltd (NBLSL) proudly announces the inauguration of three new branches strategically located in Dhaka's prominent areas: Kamal Ataturk in Banani, Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi, and Pallabi in Mirpur. These expansions signify a pivotal stride in NBLSL's vision to democratize stock trading accessibility.

On March 18th, 2024, Zobayed Al-Mamun Hasan, Managing Director of NBLSL, personally visited and inaugurated all three locations, marking the official commencement of operations amidst the presence of other branch employees.

With a tailored array of investment products and services, the new branches are poised to meet the distinct requirements of individual investors, corporate entities, and institutional clients. Expectations include comprehensive support for all client needs and requirements, integration of state-of-the-art technology platforms such as Trek, and a comprehensive suite of educational resources aimed at fortifying clients' financial acumen.

