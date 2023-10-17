NBL opens Pakulla Bazar, Chandra sub-branches

National Bank Limited's 35th and 36th sub-branches 'Pakulla Bazar' in Mirzapur of Tangail and 'Chandra' in Kaliakoir of Gazipur were inaugurated on Monday (16 October).

NBL Managing Director & CEO Md Mehmood Husain was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the two sub-branches separately, reads a press release.

Dhaka North Regional Head & SEVP Arun Kumar Halder, heads of various divisions of the NBL head office, managers of various branches, managers of Pakulla Bazar and Chandra sub-branches, branch officials along with renowned businesspersons and local dignitaries were also present at the event.