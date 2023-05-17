NBL Money Transfer Expands with Three New Branches in Malaysia

In order to enhance the convenience of expatriates in Malaysia who send remittance to Bangladesh, NBL Money Transfer has recently inaugurated three new branches.

The Managing Director and CEO of National Bank Limited and Director of NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia, Md Mehmood Husain, officially opened the branches in Kajang, Meru, and Bakri of Malaysia, reads a press release.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, Head of Human Resource Division & SEVP of NBL, Md Ali Haider Mortuza, Chief Executive Officer of NBL Money Transfer, Malaysia, as well as dignitaries, high officials, and customers.

It is to be noted that these three new branches bring the total number of NBL Money Transfer branches in Malaysia to 12. Additionally, NBL Money Transfer has a presence in other countries including Singapore, Maldives, Oman, and Greece.