NBL inaugurates Swarupkathi sub-branch 

Corporates

Press Release
02 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 05:50 pm

NBL inaugurates Swarupkathi sub-branch 

It was inaugurated as the 38th sub-branch under the NBL Jhalakathi branch.

Press Release
02 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

National Bank Limited's Swarupkathi sub-branch officially started on Thursday (2 November).

It was inaugurated as the 38th sub-branch under the NBL Jhalakathi branch.

NBL CRM (MSME) division head & EVP Md Shahidul Islam inaugurated the sub-branch as the chief guest.

Md Mahabub Ullah Majumdar, Upazila Executive Officer, Nesharabad, Pirojpur was present as a special guest.

NBL Khulna Regional Head & SVP Md Jalal Uddin Pramanik, Barisal branch manager, Jhalkathi branch manager, Swarupkathi sub-branch manager, branch officials along with renowned businesspersons and local dignitaries were also present at the event. The guests at the inauguration expressed hope that the local residents will now be able to complete their banking activities through the National Bank near them. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

6h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

9h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

4h | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

6h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

21h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

22h | TBS World