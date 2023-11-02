NBL inaugurates Swarupkathi sub-branch 

National Bank Limited's Swarupkathi sub-branch officially started on Thursday (2 November).

It was inaugurated as the 38th sub-branch under the NBL Jhalakathi branch.

NBL CRM (MSME) division head & EVP Md Shahidul Islam inaugurated the sub-branch as the chief guest.

Md Mahabub Ullah Majumdar, Upazila Executive Officer, Nesharabad, Pirojpur was present as a special guest.

NBL Khulna Regional Head & SVP Md Jalal Uddin Pramanik, Barisal branch manager, Jhalkathi branch manager, Swarupkathi sub-branch manager, branch officials along with renowned businesspersons and local dignitaries were also present at the event. The guests at the inauguration expressed hope that the local residents will now be able to complete their banking activities through the National Bank near them.