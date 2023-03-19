NBL holds town hall meeting on annual targets, future-planning

National Bank Limited (NBL) held a town hall meeting to achieve annual targets and guide future directions on 18 March.

Managing Director and CEO of NBL, Md Mehmood Husain, guided the officers in the meeting to recover the Bank's defaulted loans, future plans, deposits and loans and ensure maximum customer service, a press release reads.

He also discussed in detail the overall growth of the bank including business activities and formulation of strategic policies.

The meeting was held both physically and virtually.

Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury were present at a conference centre in Dhaka along with the officers of various divisions of the bank's head office, the release notes.

Additionally, the officers and employees of every branch and sub-branch of NBL in the country and abroad were connected virtually in this town hall meeting.